UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Romanians Who Scammed $1m In Diamonds Jailed In France

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 01:06 PM

Romanians who scammed $1m in diamonds jailed in France

Three Romanians were sentenced to four years in prison on Tuesday for stealing diamonds worth $1.1 million in an elaborate swindle of a French jeweller and his Indian business partner

Castres, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ):Three Romanians were sentenced to four years in prison on Tuesday for stealing diamonds worth $1.1 million in an elaborate swindle of a French jeweller and his Indian business partner.

A fourth member of the gang -- a Serbian who was living in Paris -- was given five years in jail by the judge in Castres in southern France, but he is still on the run and subject to an international arrest warrant.

They were convicted of snatching three diamonds -- which have never been recovered -- in August 2017.

The operation was launched four months earlier at a diamond trade fair in Monaco, when two of the gang introduced themselves to the pair as a wealthy Armenian couple looking to invest in precious gems.

The group met again in Milan and another time in Mazamet in southern France in August, when the supposed buyers asked to have an independent expert examine the stones.

After concluding the deal, the diamonds were placed in a sealed box brought by the alleged expert and which the Indian gem trader took away with him, awaiting a promised bank transfer of $1.1 million.

But the next day, no money arrived and the trader opened the box to discover it empty.

In Castres, the prosecutor said the scam had been carried out using "sleight of hand with a double-bottomed box".

The Romanians were arrested in possession of real and fake gems, luxury cars and watches and counterfeit cash.

Related Topics

India Business Jail France Bank Paris Milan Monaco Money August 2017 Million

Recent Stories

Irani doctors and nurses dance amid fight against ..

2 minutes ago

Asian markets mostly up after shock Fed cut sinks ..

3 minutes ago

Dunk, Patel record partnership sets Qalandars’ f ..

12 minutes ago

Fawad confirms uniform education in Pakistan: Fede ..

14 minutes ago

Govt emphasizing on provision of best health facil ..

14 minutes ago

Baloch culture day celebrates in Sukkur

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.