MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) Romania's plan to add Russia to the list of national threats may be linked to the desire to boost the presence of the US and NATO in the Black Sea, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said Thursday.

Romania's chief security panel has recently approved a draft strategy of national defense that listed Russia among the threats.

"Obviously, the new edition of the Romanian strategy will be used to boost the military presence of the US and NATO in the Black Sea," Zakharova told a briefing.