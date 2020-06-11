UrduPoint.com
Romania's Claims Of Russian Threat May Aim To Boost NATO Presence In Black Sea - Moscow

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 11:07 PM

Romania's plan to add Russia to the list of national threats may be linked to the desire to boost the presence of the US and NATO in the Black Sea, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) Romania's plan to add Russia to the list of national threats may be linked to the desire to boost the presence of the US and NATO in the Black Sea, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said Thursday.

Romania's chief security panel has recently approved a draft strategy of national defense that listed Russia among the threats.

"Obviously, the new edition of the Romanian strategy will be used to boost the military presence of the US and NATO in the Black Sea," Zakharova told a briefing.

