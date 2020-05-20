(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Romania has increased by 196 over the past 24 hours, up from 155 the day before, taking country's cumulative total to 17,387, Romanian media reported on Tuesday, citing the government's COVID-19 strategic contact group.

According to the Digi 24 broadcaster, the death toll has increased by 15 to a total of 1,141 fatalities.

Recoveries count 10,356, an increase of 190 from the day before, according to the report.

Last Friday, the Romanian government lifted the two-month state of emergency over COVID-19 and replaced it with a 30-day high level alert. People have to wear masks in public transport and roofed public spaces. food services, malls and educational institutions remain closed. Air traffic with other countries is still halted.