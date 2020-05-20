UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Romania's Confirmed Coronavirus Cases Grow Close To 17,400 - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 06:51 PM

Romania's Confirmed Coronavirus Cases Grow Close to 17,400 - Reports

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Romania has increased by 196 over the past 24 hours, up from 155 the day before, taking country's cumulative total to 17,387, Romanian media reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Romania has increased by 196 over the past 24 hours, up from 155 the day before, taking country's cumulative total to 17,387, Romanian media reported on Tuesday, citing the government's COVID-19 strategic contact group.

According to the Digi 24 broadcaster, the death toll has increased by 15 to a total of 1,141 fatalities.

Recoveries count 10,356, an increase of 190 from the day before, according to the report.

Last Friday, the Romanian government lifted the two-month state of emergency over COVID-19 and replaced it with a 30-day high level alert. People have to wear masks in public transport and roofed public spaces. food services, malls and educational institutions remain closed. Air traffic with other countries is still halted.

Related Topics

Traffic Alert Romania Media From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Economy in co-operation with GDRFA shuts dow ..

11 minutes ago

Stars align to raise funds for Ali Zafar foundatio ..

17 minutes ago

Trader’s delegation calls on AJK President

21 minutes ago

High time to hold India accountable for committing ..

21 minutes ago

Bahria Town approaches Punjab Intellectual Propert ..

36 minutes ago

Learning to live again in Italy's first virus red ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.