CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Romania climbed by 265 on Friday to exceed 5,400 while the death toll from the disease has reached 257, up from 229 the previous day, the country's Strategic Communication Group on the coronavirus said in its Friday update.

At the same time, 729 people have been discharged from hospitals with complete recoveries.

In mid-March, President Klaus Iohannis ordered schools and universities shut and placed a ban on travel to a number of countries with high infection rates.

Although numbers are on the rise throughout the European continent, Eastern Europe and the Balkans still have a fraction of the cases suffered by Western European nations.

In neighboring Hungary, the authorities have confirmed a total of 1,190 cases of the disease so far, including 77 fatalities. Meanwhile, 112 patients have fully recovered.