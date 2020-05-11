UrduPoint.com
Romania's COVID-19 Case Count Approaches 15,600 - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 04:36 PM

Romania has confirmed 226 coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number to 15,588, the media reported on Monday, citing the government's COVID-19 strategic contact group

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2020) Romania has confirmed 226 coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number to 15,588, the media reported on Monday, citing the government's COVID-19 strategic contact group.

The eastern European nation has so far confirmed 7,245 recoveries and 972 coronavirus-related fatalities.

In mid-March, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis ordered that schools and universities were shut down and placed a ban on travel to several countries with high infection rates.

