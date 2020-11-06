UrduPoint.com
Romania's COVID-19 Tally Jumps By Record 10,260 New Cases

Fri 06th November 2020

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Romania confirmed a record 10,260 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking its overall tally to 287,062, the government's COVID-19 strategic contact group said on Friday, as cited by national media.

According to the Digi 24 broadcaster, the death toll has increased by 123 over the given period to a total of 7,663 fatalities.

The Romanian Health Ministry said that nearly 196,000 patients have recovered from the coronavirus.

The Romanian government decided to respond to a surge in the COVID-19 infection rate by imposing a month-long curfew starting from Monday, making wearing face masks mandatory and transferring schools and kindergartens to online learning.

