Bucharest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) In a working class neighborhood of Bucharest, pensioners like Ana Sandu wait for the afternoon to buy food when prices are lower, as inflation dampens hopes of a better life in the EU state heading into key elections.

Traditionally loyal to the Social Democrats, the 65-year-old Sandu has little faith that any government will offer a remedy. She hinted at favouring far-right contender Calin Georgescu in a presidential runoff vote on December 8.

Living on a monthly pension of about $400, suffering from diabetes and with a husband suffering from Parkinson's disease, Sandu depends on money sent by her son working abroad.

Romania is one of Europe's poorest countries and she spends more than 300 lei ($60) just on medicine and at least $150 on electricity, water and other utilities.

"I don't even think about buying meat.

I buy vegetables," she said.

"I come to the bazaar in the afternoon because it's cheaper," she said showing a bag of grapes that cost just 6 lei ($1).

While Romania's inflation has fallen from 10 percent last year, it remains high with consumer prices at an annual rate of 5.1 percent in October, according to the EU statistics office.

Far-right politicians are banking on voter anger about the economy amid the political uncertainty after Georgescu's shock win in the first round of the presidential election.

Romania is bracing for a legislative election on Sunday plus the run-off vote between Georgescu, an admirer of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and a pro-European centrist contender.

Romania's constitutional court could still cancel the December 8 vote.