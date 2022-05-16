MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2022) Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Sunday that he discussed the export of Ukrainian grains via the Romanian ports of Galati and Constanta with US State Secretary Antony Blinken.

"Briefly discussed w/@SecBlinken in t/margins of Berlin @NATO informal ministerial about Romania's efforts & plans to support UA economy by facilitating its grain export/transfer via Galați & Constanța ports, & possible joint int'l action in this regard, thus contributing to global #FoodSecurity," Aurescu told on Twitter.

US President Joe Biden said earlier this week that the United States and its European allies are looking for opportunities to unblock the exports of Ukrainian grain to relieve global prices, adding that Russia's operation in Ukraine pushed the global food prices to a record high level.

Russia launched its special military operation on February 24 after the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics appealed for help in fending off Ukrainian provocations. The United States and other Western countries have since been pressuring Moscow with sanctions and providing Kiev with military and financial assistance.