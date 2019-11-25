BUCHAREST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) Incumbent Romanian President Klaus Iohannis wins re-election with 66.5 percent of the vote according to exit polls conducted by Romanian Institute Evaluation and Strategy (IRES).

Romania held its second round of presidential election Sunday which saw right-of-center incumbent president Iohannis comfortably beat Social Democrat Viorica Dancila, who garnered 33.5 percent according to the pollster IRES.

According to the Central Electoral Bureau of Romania 49.66 percent of voters managed to take part in the voting by 9:00 p.m. local time (19:00 GMT).

Speaking at the Liberal Party headquarters, Iohannis promised to be a president for all Romanians.

Pro-Western Iohannis ran a campaign promising closer EU ties and a push for the entering the Schengen Area and Eurozone. He also demonstrated intentions of strengthening strategic ties with NATO and the United States.

Danchile served as the first female prime minister of the country. She is also the first female head of Romanian Social Democratic Party (PSD) and first woman to reach runoff presidential election.

Danchile's PSD-led government was mired in controversy around corruption and bad-faith judicial reform and was dissolved following a vote of no-confidence in October.

Iohannis ran for the second five-year term having served the first term since 2014.