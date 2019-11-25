UrduPoint.com
Romania's Incumbent President Winning In Runoff After 97.5% Of Votes Counted - Commission

Romania's Incumbent President Winning in Runoff After 97.5% of Votes Counted - Commission

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) Incumbent Romanian President Klaus Iohannis is winning re-election with 63.12 percent of the vote after 97.5 percent of ballots were counted, according to the Central Electoral Bureau of Romania.

Romania held its second round of presidential election on Sunday.

Iohannis' main rival, Social Democrat Viorica Dancila, who is the former prime minister of the country, gained 36.18 percent of votes, the Central Electoral Bureau revealed.

Pro-Western Iohannis ran a campaign promising closer EU ties and a push for the entering the Schengen Area and Eurozone.

He also demonstrated intentions of strengthening strategic ties with NATO and the United States.

Danchile served as the first female prime minister of the country. She is also the first female head of Romanian Social Democratic Party (PSD) and first woman to reach runoff presidential election.

Danchile's PSD-led government was mired in controversy around corruption and bad-faith judicial reform and was dissolved following a vote of no-confidence in October.

Iohannis ran for the second five-year term having served the first term since 2014.

