CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) Romania's interim Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Friday he had decided to enter quarantine due to contacting a lawmaker who had tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Romania's number of COVID-19 cases has reached 70, increasing by 11 on Friday.

Meanwhile, later on Friday, Romania's political parties are expected to hold consultations on the candidacy of the new prime minister,

"I will isolate myself in Vile Lac 1 [prime minister's residence] and will perform my duties from there. It is necessary to make a decision on minister's isolation," Orban said, as quoted by Mediafax news agency,

He added that ministers would be working in their studies, avoiding contacts with other governmental officials.