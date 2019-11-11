CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2019) Incumbent Romanian President Klaus Iohannis and former Prime Minister Viorica Dancila will compete in a runoff election, Romania's Central Election Bureau said after counting nearly 95 percent of the votes in the presidential election.

Romania's presidential election took place on Sunday. The second round election is set for November 24.

Currently, Iohannis has secured 36.6 percent of votes and Dancila ” 24.51 percent.