CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) The National Liberal Party (NLP) of Romania believes that Dacian Ciolos, the candidate for the post of prime minister, should discuss the formation of a new government with other political forces, the party's head and former Romanian Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Friday.

Earlier this week, Ciolos, the leader of NLP's former ruling coalition partner Save Romania Union (USR), was nominated by Romanian President Klaus Iohannis to form a new government. The USR supported the opposition Social Democratic Party and the Alliance of the Unification of Romanians (AUR) in initiating the dismissal of Citu's cabinet after the parliament voted no confidence in him on October 5.

"The USR became part of the parliamentary coalition together with the Social Democrats and the AUR, because the vote of no confidence was purely political. Responsibility for the formation of a new government passes to these three parties, Dacian Ciolos must negotiate with them and find the necessary votes for the approval of the cabinet," Citu told a briefing after an NLP summit.

He added that if Ciolos fails the task, the NLP is ready to hold talks with the leaders of all responsible political parties and find a solution to overcome the crisis.