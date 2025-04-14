Bucharest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Romania's Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka was officially inaugurated on Sunday, having the architectural concept developed by students and featuring an interactive, multi-sensory approach.

The exhibition space dedicated to Romania is located in the area allocated under the sub-theme 'Saving Lives,' covering a ground area of approximately 900 square metres. It is situated near the pavilions of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the Kingdom of the Netherlands, and Poland, according to a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE).

The pavilion was inaugurated by Secretary of State for Interinstitutional Relations Janina Sitaru, Commissioner General of the Romanian Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka Ferdinand Nagy and Romania's Ambassador to Japan Ovidiu Raetchi.

'Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan, taking place from 13 April to 13 October 2025, will bring together 158 international participants to explore the theme 'Designing Future Society for Our Lives,' which is based on the idea of international collaboration and collective involvement in identifying solutions to humanity's current challenges,' the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says.

As part of the expo, Romania's economic and commercial promotion events will focus on the following areas: economy, research, education and energy, digitisation and IT&C, as well as investment opportunities - all aimed at strengthening and developing the Strategic Partnership signed between Romania and Japan on 7 March 2023. On the cultural front, five large-scale artistic events will take place on Expo stages, along with 2,000 live events within the Romanian Pavilion.

Romania Day at Expo 2025 Osaka, scheduled for 26 June, will be marked by a Multisectoral Economic Forum attended by over 80 companies from Romania, prominent representatives of the Japanese business community, as well as high-level officials from both countries. The forum will include country and investment project presentations, along with B2B sessions tailored to participants.

On Sunday, Janina Sitaru emphasised that a better future for upcoming generations can only be achieved through honest and ongoing cooperation.

She mentioned that through the pavilion's theme, 'Romania, Land of Tomorrow,' the country aims to draw international attention to the diversity and richness of its natural resources, the quality of its human capital, and its cultural and technological potential.

'This marks the 25th time that Romania is participating in a world or international expo - a history that began 158 years ago. From our great inventors such as Henri Coanda and Ana Aslan, to the new generations of entrepreneurs and researchers offering future-oriented solutions, Romania continues to inspire and contribute to a sustainable and equitable future,' said the secretary of state.

She noted that Romania's pavilion takes 'an interactive and multi-sensory approach' and aims to present visitors with a picture of how Romanian innovations contribute to a better, more sustainable future.

'We sought to harness the intelligence, enthusiasm and creativity of younger generations in the context of our participation at Expo Osaka 2025. The architectural concept of the Romanian Pavilion was created by students and selected through a competition organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ion Mincu University of Architecture and Urbanism,' Sitaru added.

Commissioner General Ferdinand Nagy said that the Romanian Pavilion offers 'the ideal setting' for promoting Romanian cultural values, showcasing a country that is 'constantly evolving, a space that conveys hope, authenticity and a bold vision for the future.'

Ambassador Ovidiu Raetchi expressed that Romania's participation with a pavilion at the world expo is a special opportunity to strengthen bilateral relations, in the context of the 'excellent' ties and strategic partnership between Romania and Japan.

More information about the Romanian Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka is available on the official website romaniaexpo2025.ro and on the Facebook and Instagram pages @romaniaexpo2025.

The artistic moment for the pavilion opening was performed by students from the National University of Music in Bucharest, who will be present at the Romanian Pavilion from 13 April to 11 May.