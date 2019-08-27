UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Romania's Prime Minister Vows To Fight On Despite End Of Coalition

Sumaira FH 17 seconds ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 11:16 PM

Romania's Prime Minister vows to fight on despite end of coalition

Romania's Prime Minister Viorica Dancila vowed Tuesday her Social Democratic party would not lose power despite being abandoned by their coalition partner and facing an opposition no-confidence vote

Bucharest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :Romania's Prime Minister Viorica Dancila vowed Tuesday her Social Democratic party would not lose power despite being abandoned by their coalition partner and facing an opposition no-confidence vote.

"I want to offer everybody the guarantee that the government continues to do its job and that we'll ensure a competent governing until the end", Social Democrat leader Dancila wrote in a Facebook post.

She was speaking as three ministers resigned a day after their party, the Alliance for Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), announced it was quitting the ruling coalition.

But a fourth ALDE member, Foreign Minister Ramona Manescu, has refused to quit, saying she is willing to face the "political consequences", which could include in her expulsion from the party.

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila has 45 days to propose new definitive ministers for the positions and seek a confidence vote from the Parliament for the new cabinet.

But that will be a challenge for a party which only has 205 seats from a total of 465 in the Parliament.

Opposition parties have already announced that they plan to seek a no-confidence vote.

Although the PSD have dominated Romanian politics for the last three decades, they were heavily defeated in May's European Parliament polls. That same month their leader, Liviu Dragnea, was jailed for corruption.

On Monday, junior coalition partner ALDE announced it was pulling out of the coalition, citing major disagreements over policy with the Social Democratic Party.

One point of contention was Dancila's decision to run for president in elections due in November. ALDE chief Calin Popescu Tariceanu had wanted to run with the backing of the coalition.

Romania will hold a presidential election on November 10, with centre-right incumbent Klaus Iohannis, a vocal government critic, running for a second term.

A second round is scheduled for November 24, with a run-off widely expected.

Related Topics

Election Corruption Prime Minister Parliament Vote Facebook Job Same Alliance May November Democrats Post From Government Cabinet Opposition

Recent Stories

Deal nears in talks with US: Taliban

17 seconds ago

US Senator Murphy Becomes Second Congress Member t ..

20 seconds ago

Qatar to Invite Russian Business to Free Trade Zon ..

21 seconds ago

Cantonment General Hospital Rawalpindi to initiate ..

27 seconds ago

Russia's Return to G7 Crucial for Effectively Tack ..

11 minutes ago

In-store e-cigarette ads double likelihood of teen ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.