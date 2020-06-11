In a recently proposed National Defense Strategy for the next four years, Romania, an EU and NATO member state, has officially referred to Russia as "a threat for the region since World War II," defining its presence in the Black Sea as "aggressive," however, experts have told Sputnik that the country has been forced to adopt such rhetoric

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) In a recently proposed National Defense Strategy for the next four years, Romania, an EU and NATO member state, has officially referred to Russia as "a threat for the region since World War II," defining its presence in the Black Sea as "aggressive," however, experts have told Sputnik that the country has been forced to adopt such rhetoric.

On Tuesday, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis signed the official document, which is now awaiting parliament's approval and further adoption.

In the document, Bucharest accuses Moscow of strengthening its "offensive military capabilities in the Black sea" in order to counterbalance the development of the NATO presence on its Eastern Flank as well as mentions Russia's "aggressive attitude and actions and violation of international law."

Over the past few years, the alliance has increased its military presence in the Black Sea region, and set up several small headquarters to link national and NATO forces, while Moscow has repeatedly warned that NATO's military buildup near Russia's borders could spark a conflict, destabilize the region and lead to a global arms race.

According to Nikola Markovic, a Paris-based political analyst and specialist on the Balkans, Bucharest's proposed defense strategy has been heavily influenced from the outside.

"It is clear that Romania is acting under pressure from NATO, which has been looking for a 'raison d'être' [reason to be] since the end of the USSR and needs to justify the increase to 2 percent of the GDP of the financial contribution [defense spending] demanded by Washington," Markovic told Sputnik.

The analyst suggested that the issue of Russian gas supply to Europe was another reason for the adoption of the strategy by Romania.

"Russia is still the EU's leading supplier of gas via the Nordstream [pipeline], to Germany, and through Ukrainian pipelines, but the United States is also very aggressively seeking to sell their liquefied shale gas, brought in by giant ships. The Americans obtained the construction of [liquefied natural gas] LNG terminals in Poland and Lithuania. They are trying to get the same thing in Romania, to export their liquefied gas. You understand their will to embarrass Russia," Markovic noted.

Meanwhile, Thierry Mariani, a French lawmaker in the European Parliament, called Romania's accusations of Russia being an aggressor absurd.

"They [Romanian authorities] complain of Russian aggressiveness, while it is NATO which has an expansionist strategy, trying to encircle the South of Russia, by wooing Ukraine and Georgia to join the military alliance," Mariani told Sputnik.

In early April, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said that the alliance would work more closely with the two ex-Soviet countries in a bid to counter hybrid warfare and would make efforts to share more air traffic radar data.

According to Mariani, "Romania is trying to be the best pupil in the American class, to obtain financial rewards for its declarations."

Bucharest, in turn, justifies its decision as a way to democratize the Black Sea region and defend its Western values.