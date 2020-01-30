Romania's Social Democratic Party (PSD), the largest political force in parliament, submitted a no-confidence motion in the government of Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Thursday

"Orban's government must be urgently dismissed ...

over the adoption of numerous amendments to laws implemented unilaterally, without consultations and discussions," the motion said, as quoted by the Agerpres news agency.

The motion was signed by 208 out of the 465 members of parliament. The text of the motion will be read out on Monday, with the date when the parliament will debate it yet to be set.

National Liberal Party leader Orban was sworn in as prime minister in November. It came after the Romanian parliament passed a no-confidence vote in the government of Viorica Dancila of the PSD party in October.