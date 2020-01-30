UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Romania's Social Democratic Party Submits No-Confidence Motion In Government

Muhammad Irfan 27 seconds ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 09:59 PM

Romania's Social Democratic Party Submits No-Confidence Motion in Government

Romania's Social Democratic Party (PSD), the largest political force in parliament, submitted a no-confidence motion in the government of Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Thursday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) Romania's Social Democratic Party (PSD), the largest political force in parliament, submitted a no-confidence motion in the government of Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Thursday.

"Orban's government must be urgently dismissed ...

over the adoption of numerous amendments to laws implemented unilaterally, without consultations and discussions," the motion said, as quoted by the Agerpres news agency.

The motion was signed by 208 out of the 465 members of parliament. The text of the motion will be read out on Monday, with the date when the parliament will debate it yet to be set.

National Liberal Party leader Orban was sworn in as prime minister in November. It came after the Romanian parliament passed a no-confidence vote in the government of Viorica Dancila of the PSD party in October.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Vote Romania October November Government

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed inspects tourism and recreational ..

3 seconds ago

Hamdan bin Zayed inspects tourism and recreational ..

3 seconds ago

Sharjah Ruler exempts &#039;sanitation fees&#039; ..

30 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler exempts &#039;sanitation fees&#039; ..

30 minutes ago

Global Model United Nations 2020 starts at GSIS

25 seconds ago

AED902 million in social assistance provided by pu ..

60 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.