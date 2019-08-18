UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rome Allows 27 Rescued Migrant Minors From Open Arms Boat To Step Onto Italy's Soil

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 18th August 2019 | 07:50 AM

Rome Allows 27 Rescued Migrant Minors From Open Arms Boat to Step Onto Italy's Soil

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2019) Italian authorities have permitted 27 rescued migrant minors who were on board Spain's Open Arms charity boat, which Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini's has blocked from docking at the Lampedusa port for over two weeks, to step onto Italian soil, local media reported.

The Open Arms rescue ship, with a total of 134 migrants rescued from the Mediterranean Sea on board, has been anchored off the coast of Italy for 17 days, waiting to receive permission to dock in Lampedusa. Salvini, who is also the leader of the right-wing Lega party, has been at heads with fellow ministers over the issue and continues to push to ban the migrants from stepping on Italian soil, despite six European countries agreeing to take them.

The minors were taken to the port on Saturday, the Rainews24 broadcaster reported. 

A total of 107 people remain on the ship.

On Thursday, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte told Salvini in an open letter that France, Germany, Romania, Portugal, Spain and Luxembourg were prepared to accept the rescued migrants.

On Wednesday, an Italian court defied Salvini's ban on migrant rescue boats and allowed Open Arms to enter the national waters. At the time, Salvini said he would challenge the ruling to suspend his decree and threatened to fine charities rescuing migrants in the Mediterranean up to $1.1 million and the loss of the ship.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Interior Minister Threatened France Fine Germany Luxembourg Spain Italy Portugal Romania Media From Million Court

Recent Stories

Shoigu Says Russian Military Would Welcome NATO Co ..

7 hours ago

Modi playing 'dangerous game', says US paper as me ..

8 hours ago

First flight of post Hajj operation arrives in Fai ..

8 hours ago

CPO Rawalpindi directs to monitor social media act ..

8 hours ago

High commissioner-designate to Malaysia calls on P ..

8 hours ago

Sudan's Transitional Military Council Approves Opp ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.