Rome Closes Passenger Terminals of Ciampino, Fiumicino Airports From March 14, 17

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Passenger terminal of Ciampino airport and terminal 1 of Fiumicino airport of Rome will be temporarily closed starting from March 14 and 17 respectively because of the coronavirus emergency, Airports of Rome said in a statement on Thursday

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) Passenger terminal of Ciampino airport and terminal 1 of Fiumicino airport of Rome will be temporarily closed starting from March 14 and 17 respectively because of the coronavirus emergency, Airports of Rome said in a statement on Thursday.

"From Tuesday, 17 March, Terminal 1 of "Leonardo da Vinci" airport will be temporarily closed. All check-in operations, security checks and baggage claims will be carried out at Terminal 3 which remains operational," the statement reads.

"In addition, the passenger terminal of G.B. Pastine di Ciampino airport will be closed from Friday, March 14.

General Aviation activities, those of state institutions and cargo aviation, will remain unchanged," it continues.

The authority explained that the decision was taken given the fact that many air companies that usually operate with the two airports of the capital have canceled flights amid Covid-19 spread.

"The runways of the two airports will remain fully accessible and will not undergo operational changes. The passenger terminals of the Fiumicino and Ciampino airports will resume regular operations as soon as the current emergency is over," the statement reads.