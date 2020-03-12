UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rome Closes Passenger Terminals Of Ciampino, Fiumicino Airports From March 14, 17

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 19 seconds ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 04:26 PM

Rome Closes Passenger Terminals of Ciampino, Fiumicino Airports From March 14, 17

Passenger terminal of Ciampino airport and terminal 1 of Fiumicino airport of Rome will be temporarily closed starting from March 14 and 17 respectively because of the coronavirus emergency, Airports of Rome said in a statement on Thursday

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) Passenger terminal of Ciampino airport and terminal 1 of Fiumicino airport of Rome will be temporarily closed starting from March 14 and 17 respectively because of the coronavirus emergency, Airports of Rome said in a statement on Thursday.

"From Tuesday, 17 March, Terminal 1 of "Leonardo da Vinci" airport will be temporarily closed. All check-in operations, security checks and baggage claims will be carried out at Terminal 3 which remains operational," the statement reads.

"In addition, the passenger terminal of G.B. Pastine di Ciampino airport will be closed from Friday, March 14.

General Aviation activities, those of state institutions and cargo aviation, will remain unchanged," it continues.

The authority explained that the decision was taken given the fact that many air companies that usually operate with the two airports of the capital have canceled flights amid Covid-19 spread.

"The runways of the two airports will remain fully accessible and will not undergo operational changes. The passenger terminals of the Fiumicino and Ciampino airports will resume regular operations as soon as the current emergency is over," the statement reads.

Related Topics

Rome March All From Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Karachi kings to take on Lahore Qalandars today

1 minute ago

2-Day National workshop on “Diarrhea and Electro ..

9 minutes ago

Over 2 in 3 (72%) respondents of a global survey o ..

12 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Iran Exceeds 10,000, D ..

3 minutes ago

ANF recovers 2.400 kg hashish, nabs three accused

3 minutes ago

Crude Oil spill in Narali dam poses serious threat ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.