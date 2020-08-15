UrduPoint.com
Rome Hopes Israel-UAE Peace Deal Will Help Resume Direct Talks With Palestinians

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 01:04 AM

Italy hopes that the Israeli-UAE agreement on the normalization of relations will promote the resumption of direct talks between Israel and Palestine, the Italian Foreign Ministry said on Friday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) Italy hopes that the Israeli-UAE agreement on the normalization of relations will promote the resumption of direct talks between Israel and Palestine, the Italian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"Italy welcomes the announcement of the agreement to normalise relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. We hope that this important step will contribute to peace and stability in the Middle East," the ministry said.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump announced that the US had brokered a peace deal that will see Israel and the UAE fully normalize relations and establish diplomatic ties. In addition, Israel will suspend the West Bank annexation plans.

"In this framework, the Israeli decision to suspend the annexation of portions of the West Bank is a positive development, which we hope will facilitate the resumption of direct negotiations between Israelis and Palestinians aiming at a just, sustainable and lasting two-state solution, which Italy continues to strongly support as the only alternative to ensure peace and prosperity throughout the region," the statement said.

Trump told reporters that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan would likely visit the White House within the next three weeks to officially seal the peace agreement.

Palestine has decried the deal as aggression against its people. Iran and Turkey have also denounced it.

