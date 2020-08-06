(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) The Italian minister of culture, Dario Franceschini, said on Wednesday that his ministry is investigating reports that the son of a Ukrainian tycoon has purchased the island of Gallinara off Italy's Ligurian coast.

Reports emerged earlier in the week that Olexander Boguslayev, the son of aerospace giant Motor Sich's long-time head Vyacheslav Boguslayev, had purchased the island for 10 million Euros ($11.7 million). Franceschini told Italy's Corriere della Sera newspaper that the deal has yet to be confirmed.

"The relevant authorities in the ministry are examining the documents, the nature of the existing restrictions, and our pre-emptive rights," the culture minister said.

Franceschini added that the Italian Culture Ministry will do all in its power to ensure that the island remains accessible to members of the public. Gallinara island has been a designated nature reserve since 1989.

Motor Sich is a leading manufacturer of helicopter and aircraft engines. The company has been the subject of a takeover bid from China, although the United States is reportedly trying to prevent the deal from taking place due to national security concerns.