Open Menu

Rome Logs Hottest Day On Record With Temperature Above 107 Degrees Fahrenheit

Umer Jamshaid Published July 18, 2023 | 11:21 PM

Rome Logs Hottest Day on Record With Temperature Above 107 Degrees Fahrenheit

A weather station on the eastern outskirts of Rome recorded 41.7 degrees Celsius (107.06 degrees Fahrenheit) on Tuesday, which marks the hottest day on record in the Italian capital

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) A weather station on the eastern outskirts of Rome recorded 41.7 degrees Celsius (107.06 degrees Fahrenheit) on Tuesday, which marks the hottest day on record in the Italian capital.

According to the website of the meteorological center of the Lazio metropolitan area, which has a network of weather sensors across the region, the peak temperature was recorded at 4:10 p.m. local time (14:10 GMT). The same website contains a mention of 41.8 degrees Celsius, but its graph does not reflect it.

The temperature was soaring in the Italian capital's center as well. At the Colosseum in the afternoon, the temperature was 40.3 degrees Celsius and at the central Termini railroad station it reached 41.1 degrees. Street thermometers at pharmacies showed 45 degrees, a Sputnik correspondent in Rome reported.

Rome's previous temperature record dates back to June 2022, when the Italian air force's weather station north of Rome logged 40.

7 degrees Celsius.

On Monday, the Italian weather service warned that this week could be the hottest in the country's history, due to African anticyclone Charon. The Italian Health Ministry announced the highest "red" level of weather danger on Tuesday in 20 of the 27 largest Italian cities, including Rome, Bologna, Naples, Venice, Palermo, Messina and Cagliari. This level of alert amounts to an emergency situation in which there are serious health risks for all people, regardless of age and health condition. Meteorologists forecast that the temperature may rise to 47 degrees in many Italian regions and to 48 degrees on the island of Sardinia.

The World Meteorological Organization has forecast global temperatures to reach record high levels over the next five years, driven by both natural and man-made factors, such as greenhouse gas emissions.

Related Topics

Weather World Alert Bologna Cagliari Messina Venice Palermo Naples Rome Same May June Gas All P

Recent Stories

EU Still Hopes to Convince Russia to Uphold Grain ..

EU Still Hopes to Convince Russia to Uphold Grain Deal - Reports

24 seconds ago
 Alba to join 'Barca reunion' with Messi in Miami

Alba to join 'Barca reunion' with Messi in Miami

26 seconds ago
 US to Provide $50Mln to Expand Fentanyl-Related Tr ..

US to Provide $50Mln to Expand Fentanyl-Related Treatment - Harris

27 seconds ago
 European Parliament Urges ICC to Issue Arrest Warr ..

European Parliament Urges ICC to Issue Arrest Warrant for Belarusian President

5 minutes ago
 Dengue Fever Cases Confirmed in Central Egypt - He ..

Dengue Fever Cases Confirmed in Central Egypt - Health Ministry

16 seconds ago
 SCCI, Costa Rica discuss ways to expand cooperatio ..

SCCI, Costa Rica discuss ways to expand cooperation

26 minutes ago
US Looking at Other Ways to Get Grain Out of Ukrai ..

US Looking at Other Ways to Get Grain Out of Ukraine, Discussing With Allies - S ..

18 seconds ago
 KE seeks Rs 2.336 per unit hike in power tariff fo ..

KE seeks Rs 2.336 per unit hike in power tariff for June

6 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt achieves significant success in a ..

Balochistan govt achieves significant success in a short period of time: Spokesp ..

19 seconds ago
 NAB Balochistan seminar empowers police to tackle ..

NAB Balochistan seminar empowers police to tackle corruption

20 seconds ago
 Top US General Says Ukraine Offensive 'Far From Fa ..

Top US General Says Ukraine Offensive 'Far From Failure,' Lots of Fighting Still ..

22 seconds ago
 Discover Dubai&#039;s unforgettable summer adventu ..

Discover Dubai&#039;s unforgettable summer adventures with new #DubaiDestination ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From World