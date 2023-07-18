Rome Logs Hottest Day on Record With Temperature Above 107 Degrees Fahrenheit

A weather station on the eastern outskirts of Rome recorded 41.7 degrees Celsius (107.06 degrees Fahrenheit) on Tuesday, which marks the hottest day on record in the Italian capital

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) A weather station on the eastern outskirts of Rome recorded 41.7 degrees Celsius (107.06 degrees Fahrenheit) on Tuesday, which marks the hottest day on record in the Italian capital.

According to the website of the meteorological center of the Lazio metropolitan area, which has a network of weather sensors across the region, the peak temperature was recorded at 4:10 p.m. local time (14:10 GMT). The same website contains a mention of 41.8 degrees Celsius, but its graph does not reflect it.

The temperature was soaring in the Italian capital's center as well. At the Colosseum in the afternoon, the temperature was 40.3 degrees Celsius and at the central Termini railroad station it reached 41.1 degrees. Street thermometers at pharmacies showed 45 degrees, a Sputnik correspondent in Rome reported.

Rome's previous temperature record dates back to June 2022, when the Italian air force's weather station north of Rome logged 40.

7 degrees Celsius.

On Monday, the Italian weather service warned that this week could be the hottest in the country's history, due to African anticyclone Charon. The Italian Health Ministry announced the highest "red" level of weather danger on Tuesday in 20 of the 27 largest Italian cities, including Rome, Bologna, Naples, Venice, Palermo, Messina and Cagliari. This level of alert amounts to an emergency situation in which there are serious health risks for all people, regardless of age and health condition. Meteorologists forecast that the temperature may rise to 47 degrees in many Italian regions and to 48 degrees on the island of Sardinia.

The World Meteorological Organization has forecast global temperatures to reach record high levels over the next five years, driven by both natural and man-made factors, such as greenhouse gas emissions.