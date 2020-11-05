Rome Mayor Says Contracted COVID-19

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) The mayor of Rome, Virginia Raggi, said she had contracted the asymptomatic form of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

"I want to inform you that last week I spoke to a person who tested positive for COVID-19 today," she wrote on her Facebook page.

According to Raggi, after the identified infection, she feels well and has no symptoms. She plans to work from home in isolation.