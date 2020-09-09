Rome, Moscow Should Boost Cooperation to Unlock 300Mln Euros For Businesses- Confindustria

Italy and Russia should boost cooperation to unlock up to 300 million euros ($350 million) in funds held in a joint investment fund established last year for the promotion of economic ties between the two countries, Ernesto Ferlenghi, the president of the Confindustria Russia association of Italian industrial enterprises, told Sputnik

Last year, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Russia's sovereign wealth fund, and the Italian development institute Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) signed an agreement designed to bolster cooperation between Moscow and Rome through co-investment transactions. Up to $350 million could be made available for Italian companies willing to venture into the Russian market.

"As 92 percent of Italian businesses are small and medium-sized enterprises, they have a lack of financial strength. In order to strengthen Italian-Russian business cooperation, last year we created a new joint fund between RDIF and Italian CDP. We have more than 300 million euros available for allocation to the businesses. But those funds have not been used yet. In order to use them, we have to understand the projects, what Russia wants to do," Ferlenghi, who also serves as the chairman of the Association of European Businesses' Energy Committee, said.

As the joint fund would allow small and medium-sized companies to attract cheap and long money, Confindustria Russia "hopes that in the recovery phase, many Italian-Russian joint ventures would be able to use this fund."

Ferlenghi has also commended the new agreement between Russia's United Metallurgical Company (OMK) and Italian metal industry equipment supplier Danieli, which would promote environmentally friendly metallurgical production in Russia.

"The project provides solutions aimed at significantly reducing the negative impact on the environment, its implementation will maintain the environmental friendliness of production and at the same time, improve the quality of a product," the Confindustria Russia president noted.

On September 1, OMK and Danieli signed a cooperation agreement on the construction of a new direct reduction iron plant, to be located in the town of Vyksa, in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod region. The plant will use environmentally friendly technologies, which will reduce carbon dioxide emissions by some 70 percent. Production is slated to begin in the second half of 2024.