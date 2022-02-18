(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) Rome and Moscow are working out the date of Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi's visit to Russia, with the visit possibly taking place before the end of February, Italian Ambassador to Moscow Giorgio Starace told Sputnik on Friday.

On Thursday, Draghi announced preparations for the visit to Moscow to hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to a Sputnik source in the Italian Council of Ministers, the visit of the Italian prime minister to Russia is possible when the schedules of Draghi and Putin are finalized.

"We do not have any dates for the visit yet. But I can say that during the talks between (Italian and Russian) Foreign Ministers Luigi di Maio and Sergey Lavrov, the sides recalled the invitation to prime minister Draghi from president Putin to visit Moscow.

We are working on agreeing upon possible dates. We need to exchange ideas about the possibilities of the parties, schedules, etc," Starace said.

When asked whether the visit could take place before the end of February, the ambassador went on to say that "I wish I could, but I cannot say."

"I think that in the next few days, we will be able to understand more precisely. I hope he will be able to come before spring, but I repeat that I do not know yet," the diplomat added.