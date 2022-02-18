UrduPoint.com

Rome, Moscow Working Out Date Of Italian Prime Minister's Visit To Russia - Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2022 | 11:00 AM

Rome, Moscow Working Out Date of Italian Prime Minister's Visit to Russia - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) Rome and Moscow are working out the date of Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi's visit to Russia, with the visit possibly taking place before the end of February, Italian Ambassador to Moscow Giorgio Starace told Sputnik on Friday.

On Thursday, Draghi announced preparations for the visit to Moscow to hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to a Sputnik source in the Italian Council of Ministers, the visit of the Italian prime minister to Russia is possible when the schedules of Draghi and Putin are finalized.

"We do not have any dates for the visit yet. But I can say that during the talks between (Italian and Russian) Foreign Ministers Luigi di Maio and Sergey Lavrov, the sides recalled the invitation to prime minister Draghi from president Putin to visit Moscow.

We are working on agreeing upon possible dates. We need to exchange ideas about the possibilities of the parties, schedules, etc," Starace said.

When asked whether the visit could take place before the end of February, the ambassador went on to say that "I wish I could, but I cannot say."

"I think that in the next few days, we will be able to understand more precisely. I hope he will be able to come before spring, but I repeat that I do not know yet," the diplomat added.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exchange Moscow Russia Visit Rome Vladimir Putin February From

Recent Stories

PM to address public meeting in Mandi Bahauddin to ..

PM to address public meeting in Mandi Bahauddin today

39 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th February 2022

2 hours ago
 Polish Prime Minister Says EU Trying to De-Escalat ..

Polish Prime Minister Says EU Trying to De-Escalate Conflict in Eastern Ukraine

10 hours ago
 EU Countries at UNSC Reiterate Call For Full Imple ..

EU Countries at UNSC Reiterate Call For Full Implementation of Minsk Agreements

11 hours ago
 Three killed, two injured in Panjgur firing

Three killed, two injured in Panjgur firing

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>