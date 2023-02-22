UrduPoint.com

Rome Pledges To Support Kiev Until Peace Talks Start

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2023 | 02:10 AM

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) Italy will support Ukraine until the peace negotiations begin, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said during her visit to Ukraine on Tuesday.

Meloni vowed to provide Kiev with all the support it needs to facilitate the establishment of conditions for peace talks.

Until that happens, Rome will continue to supply Ukraine with all types of military, financial and humanitarian aid, she added.

According to the prime minister, the post-conflict reconstruction of Ukraine was also discussed during her visit. Italy is currently fleshing out a reconstruction conference, which is to take place in April, she said.

The visit is the first for Meloni since she took office. Meloni's predecessor as Italian prime minister Mario Draghi visited Ukraine in June.

