UrduPoint.com

Rome Police Use Water Cannons To Disperse Protest Against COVID-19 Green Passes

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 01:00 AM

Rome Police Use Water Cannons to Disperse Protest Against COVID-19 Green Passes

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2021) Police in Rome fired water cannons to break up a massive protest against COVID-19 digital certificates outside the seat of the Italian government on Saturday.

Some 10,000 people, outraged by the government's push to make "green passes" mandatory in workplace, demanded that Prime Minister Mario Draghi resign, according to Rai news 24.

Protesters shouted "No to Green Pass" and "Freedom! Freedom!" Some demonstrators threw firecrackers at police.

Masked protesters tried to break into the head office of the main Italian labor union, CGIL, which backs green passes.

They crashed the front door but were driven out by police forces.

Prime Minister Draghi called the labor union's boss, Maurizio Landini, to express his solidarity and condemn violent protests that swept the country.

The Italian health ministry estimates that more than 80% of the population aged over 12 has been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, with more than 292,000 already receiving a booster shot.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Protest Police Water Rome Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Madrid, Cordoba celebrate Sultan Al Qasimi’s the ..

Madrid, Cordoba celebrate Sultan Al Qasimi’s theatrical legacy

52 seconds ago
 Sharjah Chamber to sponsor 12th World Chambers Con ..

Sharjah Chamber to sponsor 12th World Chambers Congress in Dubai in November

1 minute ago
 Farrukh grieved demise of former AJK PM, President ..

Farrukh grieved demise of former AJK PM, President Sikandar Hayat

29 minutes ago
 Fakhar Imam discusses crops production, food secur ..

Fakhar Imam discusses crops production, food security with Pb CM

29 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Usman Buzdar directs effective anti ..

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar directs effective anti-dengue campaign

29 minutes ago
 Prime Minister grieved over demise of Sardar Sikan ..

Prime Minister grieved over demise of Sardar Sikandar Hayat

55 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.