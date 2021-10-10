Rome Police Use Water Cannons to Disperse Protest Against COVID-19 Green Passes

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2021) Police in Rome fired water cannons to break up a massive protest against COVID-19 digital certificates outside the seat of the Italian government on Saturday.

Some 10,000 people, outraged by the government's push to make "green passes" mandatory in workplace, demanded that Prime Minister Mario Draghi resign, according to Rai news 24.

Protesters shouted "No to Green Pass" and "Freedom! Freedom!" Some demonstrators threw firecrackers at police.

Masked protesters tried to break into the head office of the main Italian labor union, CGIL, which backs green passes.

They crashed the front door but were driven out by police forces.

Prime Minister Draghi called the labor union's boss, Maurizio Landini, to express his solidarity and condemn violent protests that swept the country.

The Italian health ministry estimates that more than 80% of the population aged over 12 has been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, with more than 292,000 already receiving a booster shot.