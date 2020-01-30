Rome Refuses to Allow 6,000 Cruise Passengers to Disembark Over Coronavirus Fears

Some 6,000 passengers of an Italian cruise ship were banned from disembarking near Rome on Thursday after a Chinese couple came down with what is feared to be coronavirus, media said

The Costa Crociere cruise company's ship is docked near the port town of Civitavecchia as virologists from Rome's Spallanzani Hospital are testing the couple for the virus, the Ansa news agency said.

The couple arrived in Milan from Hong Kong on January 25 and boarded the ship this week. They were reportedly isolated in a hospital ward after developing fever and breathing problems.

Hong Kong reported its first case of the potentially deadly coronavirus strain earlier this month. The outbreak began as a pneumonia-like illness in the Chinese city of Wuhan before spreading across the mainland.