UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rome Refuses To Allow 6,000 Cruise Passengers To Disembark Over Coronavirus Fears

Muhammad Irfan 25 seconds ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 08:02 PM

Rome Refuses to Allow 6,000 Cruise Passengers to Disembark Over Coronavirus Fears

Some 6,000 passengers of an Italian cruise ship were banned from disembarking near Rome on Thursday after a Chinese couple came down with what is feared to be coronavirus, media said

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) Some 6,000 passengers of an Italian cruise ship were banned from disembarking near Rome on Thursday after a Chinese couple came down with what is feared to be coronavirus, media said.

The Costa Crociere cruise company's ship is docked near the port town of Civitavecchia as virologists from Rome's Spallanzani Hospital are testing the couple for the virus, the Ansa news agency said.

The couple arrived in Milan from Hong Kong on January 25 and boarded the ship this week. They were reportedly isolated in a hospital ward after developing fever and breathing problems.

Hong Kong reported its first case of the potentially deadly coronavirus strain earlier this month. The outbreak began as a pneumonia-like illness in the Chinese city of Wuhan before spreading across the mainland.

Related Topics

China Company Wuhan Hong Kong Civitavecchia Milan Rome January Media From

Recent Stories

Moscow to Seek Extradition of Russian National Vin ..

19 seconds ago

Number of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in South Kor ..

21 seconds ago

Belarus' Belneftekhim Delegation to Visit Kazakhst ..

23 seconds ago

UAE, US discuss ways to increase trade exchange

1 hour ago

Reports About Explosive Device on Woman on Simfero ..

24 seconds ago

Russian Travel Agency Union Predicts Q12020 Losses ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.