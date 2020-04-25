Rome-St. Petersburg-Moscow Flight to Evacuate Russians From Rome on Wednesday - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2020) A flight from the Italian capital of Rome to Moscow via St. Petersburg will evacuate on Wednesday Russian citizens from the European country amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russian Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media said.

"According to the preliminary schedule of evacuating Russian citizens from abroad: the departure of the AFL2419 flight Rome-St. Petersburg-Moscow is scheduled for April 29, 2020, 14:10 local time [12:10 GMT]," the ministry wrote in its Telegram-channel on late Friday.

The flight will evacuate only those Russian citizens who live in Moscow, the Moscow Region, St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 2.7 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 195,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Italy has recorded 192,994 cases so far, with 25,969 fatal ones.