Rome To Deploy 1,000 Personnel To Ensure Security During Putin's Visit - Reports

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 12:00 AM

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) Rome's historical center will turn into a high-security zone during the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin later in the week, with 1,000 personnel expected to be deployed to ensure order, local media reported on Tuesday.

Putin is due to visit Italy on Thursday to hold talks with President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, as well as meet with Pope Francis in the Vatican.

During a meeting earlier on Tuesday, Italy's National Committee for Order and Public Safety made first decisions on organizing a "green" zone in the center of the Italian capital. The Rome police also held a number of briefings with the participation of representatives of anti-terrorist units, bomb squads and sniper groups.

According to the Messaggero newspaper, the planned security measures will not much differ from those put in place during Chinese leader Xi Jinping's visit and will involve 1,000 security agents.

From 7:00 p.m. (17:00 GMT) Wednesday to 7:00 a.m. (5:00 GMT) Friday, Rome will be closed for mass public gatherings, with increased probability of metal detector checks, changes in bus routes and evacuation of cars expected across the city.

The police will also halt traffic to clear the way for Putin's motorcade, which will reportedly consist of at least 30 cars.

On Thursday evening, the newspaper noted, mobile telephony may experience temporary disruptions in the areas close to the venues of Putin's meeting with the Italian leadership.

The Russian leader's route, starting from his arrival at the Fiumicino airport, will be monitored from the sky by helicopters and drones, with the Italian air space protected by Air Force jets.

Security services will also pay special attention to the quarters around the presidential Quirinal Palace and the government's Palazzo Chigi, with parking set to banned in the proximity.

Similar measures will also be in place in the area near the Italian Foreign Ministry, where Putin and Conte are expected to take part in the Russian-Italian Civil Society Dialogue Forum.

