Rome To Shut Ciampino Airport, Close Terminal At Fiumicino
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 04:21 PM
Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :The authorities announced Thursday that Rome's Ciampino airport would shut from Friday night, with a terminal closing at the city's main Fiumicino facility next week as airlines slash flights to Italy because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Ciampino will close at midnight on Friday, a spokesman for the company that runs both airports told AFP, with Terminal 1 at Fiumicino closing on Tuesday.