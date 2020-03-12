Rome to shut Ciampino airport, close terminal at Fiumicino

The authorities announced Thursday that Rome's Ciampino airport would shut from Friday night, with a terminal closing at the city's main Fiumicino facility next week as airlines slash flights to Italy because of the coronavirus outbreak

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :The authorities announced Thursday that Rome's Ciampino airport would shut from Friday night, with a terminal closing at the city's main Fiumicino facility next week as airlines slash flights to Italy because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Ciampino will close at midnight on Friday, a spokesman for the company that runs both airports told AFP, with Terminal 1 at Fiumicino closing on Tuesday.