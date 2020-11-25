UrduPoint.com
Rome Urges Iran To Show Prudence While Waiting For New US Administration's Steps On JCPOA

Wed 25th November 2020 | 04:37 PM

Rome Urges Iran to Show Prudence While Waiting for New US Administration's Steps on JCPOA

Italy calls on Tehran to act responsibly while waiting for what steps the next US administration will take regarding the Iranian nuclear deal, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said at the opening of the MED 2020 online conference

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) Italy calls on Tehran to act responsibly while waiting for what steps the next US administration will take regarding the Iranian nuclear deal, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said at the opening of the MED 2020 online conference.

Rome, like many other world capitals, has already congratulated Democrat candidate Joe Biden on winning the November 3 presidential election in the United States, despite incumbent President Donald Trump not yet conceding the race.

"Italy and the European partners are to restore the JCPOA implementation and we appeal to the sense of responsibility of Iran while waiting for the new administration in Washington to clarify its position on the matter," Luigi Di Maio stated.

Iran has had a fraught relationship with Washington during Trump's tenure, as the president withdrew the US from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, negotiated by his predecessor, Barack Obama. With Biden, who served in the Obama administration as vice president, projected to be the next US leader, many expect a shift in Washington's attitude toward the deal.

The agreement required Tehran to scale back its nuclear program and severely downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including lifting the arms embargo.

