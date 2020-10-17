Romney Warns US Politicians, Parties Refusing to Disavow Radical Groups

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2020) US Senator Mitt Romney on Friday issued a warning to politicians and political parties in the United States that are refusing to denounce domestic radical groups, emphasizing that such attitude may fuel a political movement that could eclipse the country.

"Politicians and parties refuse to forcefully and convincingly repudiate groups like Antifa, white supremacists and conspiracy peddlers... Rather than expel the rabid fringes and the extremes, they have coddled or adopted them, eagerly trading their principles for the hope of electoral victories," Romney said in a statement.

Romney further said that US political parties falling into this "rabbit hole" may be opening the door to a political movement that could eventually eclipse US values and elections.

Romney said President Donald Trump's unwillingness to denounce the so-called QAnon conspiracy group during Thursday night's town hall meeting is the latest in this alarming pattern seen in Washington.

Trump was asked by the NBC moderator on Thursday whether he was familiar with QAnon and their belief that Democrats are part of a satanic pedophile ring that he will defeat.

"I know nothing about QAnon," Trump said. "What I do hear about it is they are very strongly against pedophilia and I agree with that... I agree with it very strongly."

Trump complained that he has repeatedly been asked about white supremacy after having disavowed numerous times radical groups like the KKK and others while his political opponent Joe Biden has neither disavowed nor being asked to disavow far left militant groups like Antifa.