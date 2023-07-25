Ron DeSantis Uninjured in Car Accident in Tennessee - Spokesperson

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis was in a car accident on Tuesday morning but was uninjured, the Florida governor's spokesperson said.

"This morning, the governor was in a car accident while traveling to an event in Chattanooga, Tennessee," Press Secretary Bryan Griffin told Fox news in a statement.

"He and his team are uninjured."

The event in question was a fundraiser.

Fox reported Monday that some of DeSantis' top campaign officials have told top donors that the campaign is undergoing a reset after overspending in the two months since the governor declared his candidacy.