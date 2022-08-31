UrduPoint.com

Ronald Reagan Foundation Says Mourns Loss Of Former Soviet Leader Mikhail Gorbachev

Published August 31, 2022

Ronald Reagan Foundation Says Mourns Loss of Former Soviet Leader Mikhail Gorbachev

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) The Ronald Reagan Foundation and Institute issued a statement saying that it mourns the loss of former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, a political adversary who became a friend to the former US president.

"The Reagan Foundation and Institute mourns the loss of former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, a man who once was a political adversary of Ronald Reagan's who ended up becoming a friend. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Gorbachev family and the people of Russia," the organization said on Tuesday.

Gorbachev died in Moscow on Tuesday at the age of 91 after suffering a long illness.

His passing has prompted praise and remembrance from world leaders, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, outgoing UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Gorbachev is known for opening nuclear arms talks with then President Reagan, reforming the Soviet system and serving as the last leader of the Soviet Union.

Gorbachev has received a number of awards, including the Nobel Peace prize and the Ronald Reagan Freedom Award.

More Stories From World

