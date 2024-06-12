Ronaldo Double Helps Portugal Beat Ireland In Final Euros Warm-up
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 12, 2024 | 06:00 PM
Aveiro, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Cristiano Ronaldo struck twice for Portugal as they comfortably beat the Republic of Ireland 3-0 on Tuesday in their final Euro 2024 warm-up friendly.
Joao Felix was also on target as Roberto Martinez's side bounced back from a defeat by Croatia last week to build confidence for the tournament in Germany.
Ronaldo, 39, watched that match from the bench but started against Ireland in Aveiro and came close in the first half before dismantling the visitors in the second.
Veteran defender Pepe, 41, set to become the oldest player ever to play at the Euros, also started.
Euro 2016 winners Portugal qualified with a 100 percent record but recent performances had allowed some doubts to creep in.
"The Portuguese expect a lot from Portugal, there's no margin for error, none, they always want Portugal to win because of the generation, the talent there is," said Ronaldo.
"We have to have our feet on the ground and our thoughts in the sky, dreaming of the Euros."
Ronaldo will appear at a record sixth edition of the tournament, having played in his first back in 2004.
"Going back to 2004... my thoughts and my pride remain the same," said Ronaldo.
"Playing for the Portuguese national team, it doesn't get better than this.
"For the Euros we have to think positively, this team has to dream and has been working hard, because just having talent is no use if there's no hard work.
"
Felix broke the deadlock with a smart finish after a short corner routine in the 18th minute.
Ronaldo almost made it two but his deflected free-kick struck the post.
The Al-Nassr striker appealed for a penalty after falling under pressure and then fired a decent opening straight at Caoimhin Kelleher towards the end of the first half.
Ronaldo did not have to wait much longer to score, pouncing soon after the break with a sublime effort curled into the top corner.
The former Real Madrid marksman soon grabbed another after Diogo Jota found him well placed in the area.
Ronaldo netted a record-extending 130th international goal with another confident finish.
The striker fired inches wide when he might have completed his hat-trick as Ireland, under interim coach John O'Shea, began to tire, although Portugal could not add to their lead.
"The game against Croatia served to bring us down a peg and today we did a great job, it's about following this line," said Felix.
"We have 100 percent confidence on the way to Germany."
Euro 2024 begins on Friday and Portugal's first match is against the Czech Republic on June 18, before facing Turkey and Georgia in Group F.
Recent Stories
US consumer inflation falls ahead of Fed interest rate decision
FinMin presents budget for FY2024-25 in delayed NA session
Maqbool Siddiqui, vice CEO of Huawei discusses progress on agreements signed dur ..
Azerbaijan says Russian peacekeepers completed withdrawal
Pakistan views Azerbaijan important due to strategic location, immense resources ..
Tharparkar district prepares for monsoon: Emergency plans finalized
Eight tribunals formed for hearing of election petitions
Wafaqi Mohtasib for immediate operationalization of five counters of National Ba ..
WB maintains 3.3 pct growth forecast for Romanian economy
Rupee shed 11 paisa against dollar
European stock markets rebound as focus switches to US
ILO suggests proper media campaign to combat rising forced labour in Pakistan
More Stories From World
-
Azerbaijan says Russian peacekeepers completed withdrawal16 minutes ago
-
Olympic anti-racism icon Tommie Smith sees no successors59 minutes ago
-
Three missing after helicopter crashes in east China59 minutes ago
-
China continues to issue orange alert for high temperatures59 minutes ago
-
SPA captures spiritual atmosphere at the Grand Mosque1 hour ago
-
Presidency for religious affairs activates Smart Guidance Robot at Grand Mosque1 hour ago
-
Türkiye beat Thailand 3-0 in Women's Volleyball Nations League1 hour ago
-
Greece, Jordan assist in tackling Cyprus wildfire1 hour ago
-
Fire outbreaks in Brazil's Pantanal surge by 974% in 20241 hour ago
-
Tokyo stocks open lower1 hour ago
-
Pakistan Hajj Medical Mission treats over 90,000 pilgrims: Brig Lakhair1 hour ago
-
Saudi National Museum offers special Eid Al-Adha program Riyadh1 hour ago