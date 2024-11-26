Open Menu

Ronaldo Double Takes Al Nassr To Brink Of AFC Champions League Last 16

Muhammad Irfan Published November 26, 2024 | 10:10 AM

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Cristiano Ronaldo struck twice for Al Nassr as they continued to thrive in the AFC Champions League Elite, with the Saudi champions defeating Al Gharafa 3-1 in Qatar on Monday.

The 39-year-old helped move Al Nassr to the brink of the last 16 in Asia's premier continental club competition, needing just two points from their final three group games.

Only Al Shorta, who have two points with four games to play, can deny Ronaldo's side a place in the next round, after Persepolis drew 1-1 at Al Rayyan.

Al Nassr captain Ronaldo had looked destined to endure a hugely frustrating game following a series of missed opportunities in the first half at Al Bayt Stadium.

However, the Portugal star finally opened the scoring little more than 50 seconds into the second half, when he headed home Sultan Al Ghannam's cross from close range.

Al Nassr then doubled their advantage through Angelo Gabriel, a summer signing from Chelsea, on 58 minutes, before the Brazilian turned provider six minutes later to tee up Ronaldo for his second.

The goal took the former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus forward to four goals in this season's rebranded competition before he was replaced on 74 minutes.

Al Gharafa did pull one back through Joselu, a former team-mate of Ronaldo at Madrid.

Yet their hopes of an unlikely late rally disappeared when Seydou Sano was sent off six minutes from the end of normal time for a second bookable offence.

The win ensures Al Nassr remain unbeaten through five matches in the Western side of the draw, and move second in the 12-team table.

The top eight in the standings go into the last 16 knockout stages along with the top eight from the 12-team East Zone table.

- Super-sub Toney -

The Riyadh club now sit behind only Saudi Arabian counterparts Al Ahli, who maintained their 100 percent record thanks to a double from substitute Ivan Toney to see off Asian champions Al Ain 2-1 in the UAE and reach the knockouts for the first time.

The England international was left on the bench for the match at Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium, however having been introduced on 65 minutes, he scored within five minutes. First, he headed home Riyad Mahrez's deep free-kick.

A late window signing from English Premier League club Brentford in August, Toney struck what proved to be the winner four minutes later.

This time, he met a superb long pass from former Manchester City winger Mahrez to finish past Al Ain goalkeeper Khalid Essa.

Al Ain, who in April defeated Japan's Urawa Red Diamonds to win the title, pulled one back late on through Kaka's sublime volley.

Al Ahli have won all five matches in the rebranded competition and lead the Western standings on 15 points.

Also in that section, Iran's Esteghlal were held to a goalless draw by Uzbekistan side Pakhtakor Tashkent in Dubai.

