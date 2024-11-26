Ronaldo Double Takes Al Nassr To Brink Of Asian Champions League Quarters
Umer Jamshaid Published November 26, 2024 | 02:10 AM
Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Cristiano Ronaldo struck twice for Al Nassr as they continued to thrive in the AFC Champions League Elite, with the Saudi champions defeating Al Gharafa 3-1 in Qatar on Monday.
The 39-year-old's contributions moved Al Nassr nearer to the last eight, needing just two points from their final three group games.
Only Al Shorta on two points, with four games to play, can deny Ronaldo's side a place in the next round, after Persepolis drew 1-1 at Al Rayyan.
Al Nassr captain Ronaldo had looked destined to endure a hugely frustrating game following a series of missed opportunities in the first half at Al Bayt Stadium.
However, the Portugal star finally opened the scoring little more than 50 seconds into the second half, when he headed home Sultan Al Ghannam's cross from close range.
Al Nassr then doubled their advantage through Angelo Gabriel, a summer signing from Chelsea, on 58 minutes, before the Brazilian turned provider six minutes later to tee up Ronaldo for his second.
The goal took the former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus forward to four goals in this season's rebranded competition before he was replaced on 74 minutes.
Al Gharafa did pull one back through Joselu, a former team-mate of Ronaldo at Madrid.
Yet their hopes of an unlikely late rally disappeared when Seydou Sano was sent off six minutes from the end of normal time for a second bookable offence.
The win ensures Al Nassr remain unbeaten through five matches in the Western side of the draw, and move second in the 12-team table.
- Super-sub Toney -
The Riyadh club now sit behind only Saudi Arabian counterparts Al Ahli, who maintained their 100 percent record thanks to a double from substitute Ivan Toney to see off Asian champions Al Ain 2-1 in the UAE and reach the knockouts for the first time.
The England international was left on the bench for the match at Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium, however having been introduced on 65 minutes, he scored within five minutes. First, he headed home Riyad Mahrez's deep free-kick.
A late window signing from English Premier League club Brentford in August, Toney struck what proved to be the winner four minutes later.
This time, he met a superb long pass from former Manchester City winger Mahrez to finish past Al Ain goalkeeper Khalid Essa.
Al Ain, who in April defeated Japan's Urawa Red Diamonds to win the title, pulled one back late on through Kaka's sublime volley.
The victory means Al Ahli have now won all five matches in the rebranded competition, and thus led the Western standings on 15 points.
Also in that section, Iran's Esteghlal were held to a goal-less draw by Uzbekistan side Pakhtakor Tashkent in Dubai.
Recent Stories
Minister reviews CM Children's Heart Surgery programme
Pak-Belarus trade ties strengthens with key agreements, MoUs at Business Forum
Gold price declines by Rs.4,300 per tola
ECP gears up for fair by-elections in PP-139
AJK Social Welfare minister calls on AJK State President.
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Energy Minister Chaudhry Arshad Hussain announces ..
Residents of Dhoke Elahi Bukush decry Poor cleanliness, fears disease outbreaks
AJK Govt. plans to put used official vehicles on auction in Mirpur on December 1 ..
Delivery of quick medical cover to needy in Mirpur Division ordered: Div Commiss ..
Educational institutions in Islamabad to remain closed on Nov 26
Total amount deposited in Roshan Digital Accounts reaches near $9 billion
Governor expresses condolences over martyrdom of police officer in protest
More Stories From World
-
Green light for Cadillac to join Formula One grid in 202610 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results20 minutes ago
-
Brazil minister says supports meat supplier 'boycott' of Carrefour30 minutes ago
-
Bayern need to win all remaining Champions League games, says Kane50 minutes ago
-
Egypt says over a dozen missing after Red Sea tourist boat capsizes50 minutes ago
-
Indian cricketer, 13, youngest to be sold in IPL history1 hour ago
-
Top 10 buys in IPL auction2 hours ago
-
Berlin says DHL crash could have had outside involvement2 hours ago
-
'Existential challenge': plastic pollution treaty talks begin5 hours ago
-
Egypt says 17 missing after Red Sea tourist boat capsizes7 hours ago
-
Russia and Ukraine trade aerial attacks amid escalation fears8 hours ago
-
UK sanctions 30 more ships in Russia's 'shadow fleet'8 hours ago