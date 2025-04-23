Ronaldo Hunts Asian Champions League Glory In Saudi-hosted Finals
Faizan Hashmi Published April 23, 2025 | 01:10 PM
Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr are one of three big-spending Saudi Arabian clubs hunting AFC Champions League glory on home soil when the final knockout stages begin on Friday.
The desert nation hosts the quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final of Asia's premier club competition -- given a new look and format this year as the AFC Champions League Elite -- from April 25 to May 3 in Jeddah.
The cash-rich Saudi clubs have lured stars from Europe, meaning Jeddah's Al Ahli plus Riyadh clubs Al Hilal and Al Nassr are among the favourites to lift the trophy on May 3 at the 62,000-capacity King Abdullah sports City Stadium.
Saudi teams dominated the West Zone league stages, with Al Hilal and Al Ahli both unbeaten in eight games and Ronaldo's Al Nassr next best as they filled the top three spots.
Portugal's Ronaldo, the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star, is still going strong at the age of 40 and has seven goals in the competition this season as he looks to win his first AFC Champions League in the twilight of a glittering career.
Al Nassr coach Stefano Pioli believes his side, who lost in the quarter-finals last year, can go all the way.
"I always have great confidence in the players because of our hard work in training," said the former AC Milan boss.
"Sometimes the results do not do us justice but we know that we are on the right path."
First his side must overcome last year's losing finalists, Yokohama F-Marinos of Japan, who are in crisis after sacking manager Steve Holland last week less than four months after the former England assistant to Gareth Southgate took charge.
Yokohama are bottom of the J.League with just one win from 12 matches, but they topped the East Zone and then beat Chinese champions Shanghai Port 5-1 on aggregate in the last 16.
