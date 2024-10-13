Ronaldo scores 133rd Portugal goal in Nations League win over Poland

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Cristiano Ronaldo scored for a third successive Nations League game as Portugal maintained their perfect record with a 3-1 victory over Poland on Saturday.

Bernardo Silva and Ronaldo put Portugal 2-0 up at half-time in Warsaw in the Group A1 clash.

Piotr Zielinski pulled one back for Poland late in the second period before a Jan Bednarek own goal ended lingering hopes of a fightback.

"We worked very hard the last few days, preparing various solutions for this game, and we were able to show it on the pitch," said Portugal coach Roberto Martinez.

"I am really satisfied because we controlled this game."

Portugal went ahead after 26 minutes. Ruben Neves lofted the ball into the area where Bruno Fernandes cushioned the ball down for Silva, winning his 96th cap, to score on the volley.

With Poland relying on the counter-attack, Portugal were rewarded further for their positive approach with a second goal 10 minutes later.

Rafael Leao powered towards the box and unleashed a fierce drive which came back off the post.

Ronaldo was the quickest to react, finding the net from the rebound to register his 133rd international goal.

It was also the 39-year-old's third in three Nations League games this season after netting in wins over Croatia and Scotland.

With Portugal looking comfortable, Martinez took off Ronaldo as well as Leao just after the hour mark to be replaced by Diogo Jota and Francisco Trincao.

Poland made them sweat when Zielinski pulled a goal back in the 78th minute.

The Inter Milan midfielder played a neat one-two with substitute Kacper Urbanski before tucking the ball past Diogo Silva in the Portugal goal.

However, Portugal restored their two-goal lead when Bednarek put through his own goal in the 88th minute after a cross from Nuno Mendes.

"We played against one of the best teams in the world, full of great players," said Zielinski.

"But we allowed them to do too much, especially in the first half."

Portugal now face Scotland in Glasgow on Tuesday looking for a fourth win in four games in the tournament while Poland host Croatia.