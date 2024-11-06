Open Menu

Ronaldo Strikes As Al Nassr Thump Al Ain In AFC Champions League

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 06, 2024 | 02:00 AM

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Cristiano Ronaldo helped fire Al Nassr to a crushing 5-1 victory against reigning Asian champions Al Ain in the AFC Champions League Elite on Tuesday.

The Portuguese star, without a goal in his past three appearances for the Saudi Arabian side, netted the second of the hosts' goals at Al Awwal Park in Riyadh.

Right on the half hour, Al Ain goalkeeper Khalid Essa failed to hold a routine long-range drive from former Liverpool forward Sadio Mane, leaving Ronaldo to pounce on the rebound to tap home.

The win maintained Al Nassr's unbeaten start to the rebranded AFC Champions League Elite, lifting them to third in the 12-team West Asia table. Saudi counterparts Al Hilal and Al Ahli sit above them. The top eight reach the knockout phase.

