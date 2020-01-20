Roof Collapse in Southern Afghan Madrasa Kills Five Students - Local Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2020) Five minors were killed after the roof of one of the madrasas in the southwestern Afghan province of Kandahar collapsed, the provincial education department's spokesman, Nazar Mohammad Samimi, told Sputnik on Monday.

According to Samimi, eight other students were injured in the accident, which happened on Monday at the private Madrasa called Taiba.

He also specified that four of the five casualties were girls.�

Employees of the local Mirwais hospital said that they had received only four bodies.