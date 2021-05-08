UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Roof Collapse Kills 7 In Eastern Afghanistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 20 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 04:08 PM

Roof collapse kills 7 in eastern Afghanistan

Seven members of a family were killed when the roof of their house collapsed in Afghanistan's eastern Kapisa province on Friday night, a local source confirmed Saturday

MAHMUD-E-RAQI (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :-- Seven members of a family were killed when the roof of their house collapsed in Afghanistan's eastern Kapisa province on Friday night, a local source confirmed Saturday.

The incident happened in Dara-e-Ghawus village of Nijrab district, an administrative district official told Xinhua.

The house's roof was badly soaked by the recent heavy rainfalls that ultimately wrecked and caused the tragic incident.

Such incidents are common in Afghanistan as most of the houses and shops in countryside have been built with mud and woods.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Family

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on Kabul schoo ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

10 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

10 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

10 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.