Roof collapse kills 7 in eastern Afghanistan

Seven members of a family were killed when the roof of their house collapsed in Afghanistan's eastern Kapisa province on Friday night, a local source confirmed Saturday

MAHMUD-E-RAQI (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :-- Seven members of a family were killed when the roof of their house collapsed in Afghanistan's eastern Kapisa province on Friday night, a local source confirmed Saturday.

The incident happened in Dara-e-Ghawus village of Nijrab district, an administrative district official told Xinhua.

The house's roof was badly soaked by the recent heavy rainfalls that ultimately wrecked and caused the tragic incident.

Such incidents are common in Afghanistan as most of the houses and shops in countryside have been built with mud and woods.