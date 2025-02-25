Roof Collapse Kills Four, Injures Three In Afghanistan's Kandahar
Sumaira FH Published February 25, 2025 | 05:10 PM
Afghanistan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) At least four people lost their lives and three others were wounded after the roof of their house collapsed in southern Afghanistan's Kandahar province, a local official reported Tuesday.
The tragic event took place at 10:00 a.m. local time on Tuesday in the vicinity of Police District 7 in Kandahar city, capital of the province.
It claimed the lives of three children and a woman on the spot, with three others injured, said Abdul Salam Omari, provincial director of the disaster management authority.
In Afghanistan, especially in rural areas, residential houses are mostly built of mud, which is prone to natural disasters and easily gutted in rainstorms and flash floods.
Most parts of Afghanistan have been receiving rain and snowfall since Monday.
