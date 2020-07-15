Roof of Burning Warehouse in Moscow Region Collapses Over Area of 70,000 Square Feet

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) The roof of a burning shoe warehouse in Moscow Region's town of Dolgoprudny collapsed over the area of 6,500 square meters (69,965 square feet), the Russian Emergencies Ministry said.

According to the ministry, the warehouse was caught on fire in the district of Khlebnikovo.

"At 10.44 p.m. on July 14, 2020 (19:44 GMT on Tuesday), the roof collapsed over the entire area of the building. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties," the ministry said.

It added that more than 70 firefighters and 20 pieces of equipment were deployed to the site.