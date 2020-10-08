Rooppur NPP Construction Progress Not Affected by COVID-19 - Bangladeshi Foreign Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) The construction of the Rooppur nuclear power plant, which is being built in Bangladesh with the help of the Russian state nuclear agency Rosatom, has not had its progress slowed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Bangladeshi Foreign Minister A. K. Abdul Momen told Sputnik in an exclusive interview.

"The coronavirus could not affect the progress of the construction of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant. RNPP is the signature project of our Prime Minister and the Bangladesh Government puts highest priority to the project," the foreign minister said.

Since May 2020, Bangladesh has issued all the required visas to Russian technicians and experts working on the project, Momen said, adding that special flights were put on to bring the Russian specialists to Bangladesh.

Momen also praised the coordination between all stakeholders in Moscow and Dhaka for their efforts in ensuring that the pace of construction has not slowed.

The construction of the Rooppur plant, which is expected to contain two Russian-made nuclear reactors, began in 2017. Consultations are underway regarding the potential of constructing a second nuclear power plant in Bangladesh.