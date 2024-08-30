Open Menu

Root Equals England Record Of 33 Test Centuries, Goes Joint 10th In All-time List

Muhammad Irfan Published August 30, 2024 | 12:10 AM

Root equals England record of 33 Test centuries, goes joint 10th in all-time list

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Joe Root equalled the England record of 33 Test centuries held by Alastair Cook when he reached three figures on the first day of the second Test against Sri Lanka at Lord's on Thursday.

Root, 81 not out at tea, spent 12 balls on 99 and one of the outstanding batsmen of his generation almost played onto Lahiru Kumara when one run shy of a century.

But Root, opening the face, elegantly guided the paceman for four between slip and gully to complete a hundred with his 13th four in 162 balls faced.

That meant Root drew level with fellow former England captain Cook's record of 33 Test centuries, but in his 145th match compared to the retired opener's career tally of 161 games at this level.

It also took the 33-year-old Root into joint-tenth place in an all-time list of Test century-makers headed by India great Sachin Tendulkar, who scored 51 hundreds in 200 Tests from 1989-2013.

Significantly, the 33-year-old Root is the only batsman in this group who is still an active cricketer, with all the others retired from Test duty.

Most Test hundreds (number of hundreds, matches, player, team (s), span):

51 200 Sachin Tendulkar IND 1989-2013

45 166 Jacques Kallis RSA 1995-2013

41 168 Ricky Ponting AUS 1995-2012

38 134 Kumar Sangakkara SRI 2000-2015

36 164 Rahul Dravid IND/ICC 1996-2012

34 118 Younis Khan PAK 2000-2017

34 125 Sunil Gavaskar IND 1971-1987

34 131 Brian Lara WIS/ICC 1990-2006

34 149 Mahela Jayawardene SRI 1997-2014

33 145 Joe Root ENG 2012 -

33 161 Alastair Cook ENG 2006-2018

Related Topics

India Century Sri Lanka Younis Khan Lahiru Kumara All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m las ..

Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m last, says SBP

5 hours ago
 PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad ..

PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad for second Test

5 hours ago
 Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down ..

Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down if Plan B activated: Imran Kha ..

6 hours ago
 KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commissio ..

KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commission to probe May 9 riots

6 hours ago
 Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability w ..

Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability with Pakistan’s First Low-Car ..

6 hours ago
 PM in Quetta to review security situation in Baloc ..

PM in Quetta to review security situation in Balochistan

8 hours ago
New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not ..

New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not be allowed travel

9 hours ago
 Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for ..

Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for SCO summit

10 hours ago

Over 3,500 Mineral Reserves Geo-Tagged Under PITB’s Chief Inspectorate of Mine ..

11 hours ago
 realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Cel ..

Realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme in Pakistan ..

11 hours ago
 MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Si ..

MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Sindh

11 hours ago
 Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other ..

Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other cities

11 hours ago

More Stories From World