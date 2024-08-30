Root Equals England Record Of 33 Test Centuries, Goes Joint 10th In All-time List
Muhammad Irfan Published August 30, 2024 | 12:10 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Joe Root equalled the England record of 33 Test centuries held by Alastair Cook when he reached three figures on the first day of the second Test against Sri Lanka at Lord's on Thursday.
Root, 81 not out at tea, spent 12 balls on 99 and one of the outstanding batsmen of his generation almost played onto Lahiru Kumara when one run shy of a century.
But Root, opening the face, elegantly guided the paceman for four between slip and gully to complete a hundred with his 13th four in 162 balls faced.
That meant Root drew level with fellow former England captain Cook's record of 33 Test centuries, but in his 145th match compared to the retired opener's career tally of 161 games at this level.
It also took the 33-year-old Root into joint-tenth place in an all-time list of Test century-makers headed by India great Sachin Tendulkar, who scored 51 hundreds in 200 Tests from 1989-2013.
Significantly, the 33-year-old Root is the only batsman in this group who is still an active cricketer, with all the others retired from Test duty.
Most Test hundreds (number of hundreds, matches, player, team (s), span):
51 200 Sachin Tendulkar IND 1989-2013
45 166 Jacques Kallis RSA 1995-2013
41 168 Ricky Ponting AUS 1995-2012
38 134 Kumar Sangakkara SRI 2000-2015
36 164 Rahul Dravid IND/ICC 1996-2012
34 118 Younis Khan PAK 2000-2017
34 125 Sunil Gavaskar IND 1971-1987
34 131 Brian Lara WIS/ICC 1990-2006
34 149 Mahela Jayawardene SRI 1997-2014
33 145 Joe Root ENG 2012 -
33 161 Alastair Cook ENG 2006-2018
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m last, says SBP
PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad for second Test
Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down if Plan B activated: Imran Kha ..
KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commission to probe May 9 riots
Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability with Pakistan’s First Low-Car ..
PM in Quetta to review security situation in Balochistan
New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not be allowed travel
Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for SCO summit
Over 3,500 Mineral Reserves Geo-Tagged Under PITB’s Chief Inspectorate of Mine ..
Realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme in Pakistan ..
MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Sindh
Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other cities
More Stories From World
-
Castrillo escapes for Vuelta stage as O'Connor protects lead2 minutes ago
-
Tennis: US Open day 4 results2 minutes ago
-
Poland slashes subsidies for right-wing Law and Justice party32 minutes ago
-
Maduro poll rival faces jail if he ignores third summons42 minutes ago
-
Key fixtures in new-look UEFA Champions League52 minutes ago
-
Holders Real Madrid face Dortmund and Liverpool in new-look Champions League1 hour ago
-
Root's record-equalling century revives England against Sri Lanka1 hour ago
-
First Paris Paralympics medals won as French fans roar on swimmer1 hour ago
-
Cricket: England v Sri Lanka 2nd Test scoreboard1 hour ago
-
USA, Britain open with wins at Paralympics basketball1 hour ago
-
UN chief calls for banning nuclear testing "for good"3 hours ago
-
First medals up for grabs as action begins at Paris Paralympics3 hours ago