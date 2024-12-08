Open Menu

Root Reaches Century As England Set NZ Mammoth 583

Sumaira FH Published December 08, 2024 | 09:50 AM

Wellington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Joe Root posted his 36th century before England declared on day three of the second Test Sunday, setting an enormous target of 583 for New Zealand to win.

Captain Ben Stokes made the declaration 30 minutes after the resumption, with his team having reached 427-6 in their second innings.

They rapidly added 49 to their overnight score in blustery conditions, allowing time for Root to complete a classy ton, before being dismissed for 106.

Stokes was not out 49 off 42 balls, with the pair having put on 100 for the sixth wicket from just 13.2 overs.

Root reached three figures with a spectacular reverse lap shot which flew over wicketkeeper Tom Blundell's head off paceman Will O'Rourke.

The 33-year-old was dismissed later in the same over, edging a catch to Blundell, prompting an immediate declaration.

Stokes survived one chance when he blasted a straight drive back at seamer Matt Henry, who couldn't grasp the ball.

The Black Caps have nearly three days to win the match but their chances are very slim given the historic difficulty of chasing even modest fourth-innings totals on New Zealand soil.

England lead the three-match series after winning the opening Test in Christchurch by eight wickets.

