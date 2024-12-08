Root Reaches Century As England Set NZ Mammoth 583
Sumaira FH Published December 08, 2024 | 09:50 AM
Wellington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Joe Root posted his 36th century before England declared on day three of the second Test Sunday, setting an enormous target of 583 for New Zealand to win.
Captain Ben Stokes made the declaration 30 minutes after the resumption, with his team having reached 427-6 in their second innings.
They rapidly added 49 to their overnight score in blustery conditions, allowing time for Root to complete a classy ton, before being dismissed for 106.
Stokes was not out 49 off 42 balls, with the pair having put on 100 for the sixth wicket from just 13.2 overs.
Root reached three figures with a spectacular reverse lap shot which flew over wicketkeeper Tom Blundell's head off paceman Will O'Rourke.
The 33-year-old was dismissed later in the same over, edging a catch to Blundell, prompting an immediate declaration.
Stokes survived one chance when he blasted a straight drive back at seamer Matt Henry, who couldn't grasp the ball.
The Black Caps have nearly three days to win the match but their chances are very slim given the historic difficulty of chasing even modest fourth-innings totals on New Zealand soil.
England lead the three-match series after winning the opening Test in Christchurch by eight wickets.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024
Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14
All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film
PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..
JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah
PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc
Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses
MDCAT test due in Sindh tomorrow
More Stories From World
-
Israel army says assisting UN force in 'repelling attack' in Syria4 minutes ago
-
Thousands of pro-EU protesters march on Georgia parliament4 minutes ago
-
S. Korean ex-defence minister arrested after martial law fiasco: media4 minutes ago
-
Ghana counts ballots after tight presidential race4 minutes ago
-
Play on! Cuba's enduring love affair with radio soaps5 minutes ago
-
Taylor Swift's record-breaking 'Eras' tour set for final show5 minutes ago
-
Melbourne synagogue fire an act of 'terrorism': Australian PM5 minutes ago
-
Syria govt says set up security cordon as rebels advance on Damascus14 minutes ago
-
Man Utd problems deepen as Man City stumble again14 minutes ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership table15 minutes ago
-
Presidential polls annulled around the world15 minutes ago
-
US announces new $988 mn military aid package for Ukraine15 minutes ago