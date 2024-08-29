Root's Record-equalling Century Revives England Against Sri Lanka
Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2024 | 11:10 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Joe Root scored a record-equalling 33rd Test hundred as England established a strong position against Sri Lanka on the first day of the second Test at Lord's on Thursday.
England, 42-2 when Root came in to bat, reached stumps on 358-7, with the star batsman having made 143 -- his sixth Test century at the 'Home of cricket'.
No other England top-order batsman made more than Ben Duckett's 40.
But fast bowler Gus Atkinson was 74 not out at the close -- his maiden Test fifty in just five matches at this level -- after providing Root with excellent support in a seventh-wicket stand of 92 in 19 overs.
Earlier, Ollie Pope was out in single figures for his third successive innings as England's stand-in captain, with Sri Lanka taking three wickets before lunch after winning the toss.
Despite the sunny conditions, Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya de Silva decided to field first, with his side looking to level this three-match series at 1-1 following England's five-wicket win in the first Test at Old Trafford last week.
It looked a questionable move when left-handed opener Duckett scored three fours in an over off Asitha Fernando.
But makeshift opener Dan Lawrence fell for nine when caught behind off Lahiru Kumara, recalled in place of Vishwa Fernando.
- Pope perishes -
Pope, twice out for six at Old Trafford in his debut match as England skipper in place of the still-injured Ben Stokes, had made just one when he top-edged a pull off paceman Fernando and De Silva held a well-judged catch as he ran back from square leg.
Not for the first time in his long England career, the 33-year-old Root came in with the innings in the balance.
He was on 11 when rapped on the pad by a full-length Kumara delivery to spark a raucous lbw appeal.
Paul Reiffel ruled not out, with Sri Lanka's review seeing the decision upheld on umpire's call.
But no reviews were needed when left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya struck with just his fourth ball, Duckett top-edging a reverse scoop to Kumara on the point boundary as his 47-ball 40 came to a disappointing end.
Former captain Root took guard fresh from his match-clinching 62 not out at Old Trafford, with England faltering at 97-3 come lunch at Lord's.
Root shared stands of 48 and 62 with Harry Brook (33) and wicketkeeper Jamie Smith (21), who scored his maiden Test century at Old Trafford.
Chris Woakes, however, carelessly pulled Fernando straight to long leg on six to leave England 216-6.
Root, 81 not out at tea, spent 12 balls on 99 and the 33-year-old almost played onto Kumara when one run shy of a century.
But Root, opening the face, elegantly guided the paceman for four between slip and gully to complete a hundred, his sixth in Tests at Lord's, with his 13th four in 162 balls faced.
That meant Root drew level with fellow former England captain Cook's record of 33 Test centuries, but in his 145th match compared to the retired opener's career tally of 161 games at this level.
By reaching three figures, Root moved into joint-tenth place in an all-time list of Test century-makers headed by India's Sachin Tendulkar, who scored 51 hundreds in 200 Tests.
But Root, who made his Test debut in 2012, is the only active cricketer in this elite group, with all the others now retired from international duty.
Having batted in largely classical fashion, Root was out when he skyed an unorthodox ramp off fast bowler Milan Rathnayake to Pathum Nissanka at point, with England then 308-7.
But Atkinson, who drove Jayasuriya for two superb straight sixes, went to fifty in just 61 balls when he cover-drove Rathnayake for a textbook four.
And the 26-year-old took a toll of the new ball too, pulling Kumara for six over midwicket.
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m last, says SBP
PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad for second Test
Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down if Plan B activated: Imran Kha ..
KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commission to probe May 9 riots
Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability with Pakistan’s First Low-Car ..
PM in Quetta to review security situation in Balochistan
New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not be allowed travel
Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for SCO summit
Over 3,500 Mineral Reserves Geo-Tagged Under PITB’s Chief Inspectorate of Mine ..
Realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme in Pakistan ..
MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Sindh
Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other cities
More Stories From World
-
Holders Real Madrid face Dortmund and Liverpool in new-look Champions League2 minutes ago
-
First Paris Paralympics medals won as French fans roar on swimmer3 minutes ago
-
Cricket: England v Sri Lanka 2nd Test scoreboard3 minutes ago
-
USA, Britain open with wins at Paralympics basketball23 minutes ago
-
UN chief calls for banning nuclear testing "for good"2 hours ago
-
First medals up for grabs as action begins at Paris Paralympics2 hours ago
-
Powerful Typhoon Shanshan slams into southern Japan4 hours ago
-
Olise called up to full France squad for Nations League matches4 hours ago
-
Britain begin Paralympic wheelchair rugby title defence with win4 hours ago
-
US second quarter growth stronger than estimated: govt4 hours ago
-
US, European stocks rise, shrug off Nvidia share drop4 hours ago
-
First medals up for grabs as action begins at Paris Paralympics4 hours ago