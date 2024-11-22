Rosé, Bruno Mars Perform Viral Hit For First Time
Muhammad Irfan Published November 22, 2024 | 06:20 PM
Osaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) K-pop star Rosé and Bruno Mars performed their viral megahit "APT." live for the first time on Friday, rocking out in matching oversized suits at an award ceremony in Japan's Osaka.
The artists' catchy collaboration -- inspired by a South Korean drinking game -- was released last month and its music video has been viewed nearly 400 million times on YouTube.
Its noughties electro-pop energy and chant of "apateu", meaning apartment in Korean, has brought global chart success and unleashed a social media dance craze, with the track ranked among the most popular on TikTok in recent weeks.
South Korean tv music channel Mnet announced earlier in the day on its website that the artists would give the "world's first performance" of "APT." on Friday at the MAMA Awards in Japan.
The annual event, the Mnet Asian Music Awards, is a top ceremony for the K-pop cultural phenomenon.
It has been held in different countries over the years, and the 2024 show is split between one night in Los Angeles and two nights in the western Japanese city of Osaka.
"The song began with the drinking game I like the most, and I never expected it to be loved this much," said Rosé as the pair received the "Global Sensation" award.
"Gamsahamnida!" said US singer Mars -- the Korean word for "thank you".
Rosé, 27, is a member of Blackpink, the first K-pop girl group to reach the top of the US Billboard 200 and the first Asian artists to headline Coachella.
She began working with Mars after signing a solo deal with Atlantic Records, also his label, according to an interview with youth culture magazine i-D.
"I knew people would want to dance to it, but I just didn't know that everyone would jump on it so quickly after the release, because we teased it so last-minute," Rosé told i-D.
Some South Korean students were even avoiding "APT." ahead of a crucial university entrance exam last week, saying the song was just too catchy and distracting.
Rosé, whose real name is Roseanne Park, was born in New Zealand to a South Korean family and grew up in Australia before training as a K-pop idol.
Recent Stories
Hamza Shahbaz likely to be assigned key role in federal govt
Gold price goes up by Rs2, 500 per tola in Pakistan
IT exports could exceed $25b through better use of resources: PM Shehbaz
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Bushra Bibi in £190m case
Seven Khawarijs killed in Bannu, Balochistan IBOs
IHC accepts apology of Adiala jail Superintendent in contempt case
PCB appoints Azhar Ali as head of youth development
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 delayed due to Indian stubbornness
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2024
"Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empowering Future Innovators"
Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets
More Stories From World
-
Children suffer as schools go online in polluted Delhi42 seconds ago
-
Iran to launch 'advanced centrifuges' in response to IAEA censure11 minutes ago
-
Spain fines 'abusive' budget airlines 179 mn euros51 minutes ago
-
226 health workers killed in Lebanon since October 7: WHO2 hours ago
-
Second Australian dies after suspected Laos poisoning2 hours ago
-
Japanese minority government approves $252B economic package2 hours ago
-
Civil Defense Warns of Thunderstorms in Several Saudi Regions2 hours ago
-
London police conduct 'controlled explosion' outside US embassy2 hours ago
-
China open to dialogue, cooperation with U.S. to promote steady economic relations: official2 hours ago
-
South Africa declares food-borne illnesses a national disaster2 hours ago
-
Declaration on vocational education adopted in Tianjin by 32 countries2 hours ago
-
China's Guangzhou cuts taxes on larger home sales2 hours ago